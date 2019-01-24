The SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card with adapter is down to $129.99 on Amazon. The SanDisk Extreme 400GB is a new card that had sold for around $150 since November but before that was selling as high as $250. Today's price is an all new low.

The microSD card has read speeds up to 160 MB/s and write speeds up to 90 MB/s. You'll be able to transfer even high-res images and 4K videos without much delay, and the card is fast enough to keep up even with fast shooting. This is a UHS Class 3 card (Ultra High Speed) with an A2 rating. Most cards we post deals on are rated A1 and Class 10. This is better in both regards and is generally reserved for professionals. The card is designed to resist extreme temperatures, water, shock, and X-rays. It has 4.4 stars based on 253 reviews. Many devices cannot handle a microSD card this large, so make sure your device is compatible before purchasing.

If you don't need the outright insane performance of the SanDisk Extreme, you could also go for the SanDisk Ultra 400GB card. It's not quite as powerful but it's also down to just $84.29 right now.

See on Amazon

