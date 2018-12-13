Not a fan of manual labor? Let the Eufy RoboVac 15C clean your floors for you. Right now it's just $199.99 at Amazon. This is a brand new vacuum from Eufy and isn't more than a couple months old. It has been selling for around $280 since the end of November, and we've only seen it go lower than today's deal once before during a brief one-day sale.

The RoboVac 15C offers more than an hour and a half of constant, powerful suction before returning itself to its charging base when the battery is low. It is suitable for hard floors and medium-pile carpets, and has object and ledge detection to stop it bumping into your things or falling down stairs.

While you can set a 7-day schedule so that the vacuum cleans at times that suit you, the best part about this RoboVac is its Alexa compatibility. If you already have an Echo device set up, you can simply ask Alexa to set the RoboVac going at any time without lifting a finger. You can even bundle the Eufy RoboVac 15C with a 2nd-gen Echo Dot for just an additional $20, which isn't a bad deal either.

See on Amazon

