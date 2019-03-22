The Elgato Stream Deck Mini live content creation controller has dropped to $69.95 on Amazon and Best Buy. Today's deal matches one we saw back in February.

This mini deck has six LCD keys you can customize to perform unlimited actions. If you need to switch scenes, adjust your audio, send out social media messages, or anything else, you can assign these keys to do that on the fly. In fact, one key can perform an unlimited number of actions so you can get your routine down to just a button. The controller has direct integration with programs like OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, and more. Users give it 4.6 stars based on over 560 reviews.

