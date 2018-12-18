It's not every day that we get a chance to save on Google Play gift cards, but today is thankfully an exception. Right now, Amazon is taking $5 off Google Play gift card purchases of $50 or more when you enter promo code GOOGLE during checkout. At $45 for a $50 gift card, that's matching the best deals we saw on the cards during Black Friday. This deal is for a digital gift card which will be sent to your email as a redemption code, usually immediately after your purchase, and is limited to one per customer.

If you're looking to give this as a gift during the holiday season, you could print it out and give it to your intended recipient, or schedule it to send to their email address on Christmas Day. On the other hand, Best Buy is offering a similar discount on physical Google Play gift cards, though you'd have to purchase two to redeem the offer. That'll earn you 20% off the second card you purchase with the first at full price, so you'll want to choose cards of the same value to make the most of this offer.

Google Play is full of ways to spend your new gift card, from Digital HD films to TV shows, to Music, and the best part of it all is that there are always sales to help you save further. Of course, there are thousands of apps and games to download for your phone or tablet too. If you're a gamer, these savings could definitely come in handy when it comes to in-app purchases. The options are endless.

