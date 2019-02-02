The Blue Snowball USB Condenser Microphone is down to $39 at Adorama today. That saves you over $35 off its average price at Amazon. where it's currently selling for $62. Shipping is free.

This USB microphone is plug-and-play, meaning you won't need to install any software on your computer to get it to work. Simply plug it in and start recording. It's a great option for Skype calls too as it offers professional studio quality performance. It's compatible with both Mac and PC too and features multiple pickup patterns which alter where the microphone hones in on sound. It's received pretty great reviews at Amazon too, garnering a 4.3 out of 5-star rating based on over 1,000 reviews.

