You can pick up two Teckin Mini Smart Plugs for $15.95 at Amazon when you use code CUY8Q322 during checkout. That gets you $3 off their current price, though they've gone for as high as $20 recently. This deal is the best we've ever seen.

These highly-rated smart plugs work in conjunction with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. They'll allow you to use your home's Wi-Fi network and the free Smart Life app to control plugged-in devices from anywhere in the world. Schedule your coffee maker, control lights with your voice, or turn on your slow cooker while you're at work. There are plenty of ways to use smart plugs to give outdated tech some new features, and at this price, you can afford to get a few.

Prefer rectangles over circles? Aukey Smart Plugs are discounted, too.

See at Amazon

