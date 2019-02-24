Newegg has Assassin's Creed Odyssey available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for only $17.99. The price will show in cart, and it's the best deal we've seen yet on this game. Shipping will add $2.99. You can also get a discount on this game with the Blue Yeti USB Mic bundle.

While it is just another game in the long-running Assassin's Creed series, Odyssey takes some new twists and turns to make the game seem fresh. For one thing, it takes place in ancient Greece. You will be able to choose between Athens or Sparta in the middle of the Peloponnesian War. For another, it adds a lot of RPG elements where previous games depended on a more action-game format. It even brings back a bit of the naval combat from previous games. Watch your men get eaten by sharks. On Metacritic, the game has 83 on PS4 and 87 on Xbox One. For more details on this game, head here.

