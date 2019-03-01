Arlo Pro 2 wireless home security camera systems are currently discounted in various configurations at Amazon. The deals there are matching a limited-time promotion at Best Buy.

The offers include the 2-camera kit at $339 — $60 off its average price — or $399 with the added doorbell. The 3-camera kit is $500 at Best Buy and there are discounts at both retailers for the largest 6-camera set if you want full coverage of your property.

The second-gen Arlo Pro cameras works wirelessly or plugged in to power, are weather-resistant and outfitted with a rechargeable fast-charging battery. The camera has two-way audio thanks to a built-in mic and speaker, night vision, and you can even hook these cameras up to voice control systems like Alexa and Google Assistant (with HomeKit support coming this year). If you have an Alexa device with a screen, like the Echo Show or Echo Spot, you can also use these devices to live stream from the Arlo camera.

Your last 7 days of recordings are backed up by Arlo for free automatically and you can opt to back up your last 30 or 60 days' worth of footage with a monthly subscription starting from $2.99. Or you can hook up a storage device to save your recordings locally.

Once you're invested in the Arlo system, you can add more coverage with individual add-on cameras to keep tabs on more areas of your home. The base station can support up to 15 cameras. There's also a sale today on Arlo's security lights that can integrate with your camera system too.

