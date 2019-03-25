Use code 88EE8SBB during checkout to score the Apeman Apeman Wireless 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for $24.81. Usually it costs $34. Shipping is free with Amazon Prime. We've never seen it drop this low in price before.

This camera has 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 157 testimonials. It features 1080p resolution and a wide viewing angle, and it can also record at night using infrared LEDs. There's a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can use it as a baby monitor or intercom. The camera can also send motion-detection alerts to your phone. Note that you'll want to supplement your purchase with a microSD card if you don't have one lying around.

