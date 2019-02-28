The Anker PowerCore+ 19000mAh Power Delivery USB-C portable charger is down to $103.99 with code HYBRID13 on Amazon. The charger sells for $130 normally and has never dropped from that price directly.

This deal comes with the portable charger, but you'll also get a 30W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger and USB-C to USB-C cable to ensure you've got exactly the correct setup to get the fastest charge possible. With its large capacity, you'll be able to charge phones like the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9 several times before recharging. With Power Delivery you'll get full 27W speeds for all USB-C devices, including phones and laptops. Charge three devices simultaneously with two USB-A ports in addition to the USB-C port.

A unique feature of this charger is Hub Mode. Connect to your USB-C port on your laptop and turn the charger into a data hub, so you can quickly read and transfer data using all the extra ports.

Need a portable charger with an AC outlet built in? Grab this Anker PowerCore device also on sale.

