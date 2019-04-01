Anker has a few new additions to its lineup of PowerCore portable power banks, and now you can score them at their lowest prices ever for a limited time via Amazon. The compact PowerCore 15000 Redux is one such new product that's down to $33.99 right now, saving you $7 off its regular cost. Not only will you be snagging it at its best price ever, but you'll also receive an 18-month warranty just in case it experiences any issues.

This recently released pocket-sized power bank can recharge your smartphone multiple times before needing a recharge itself. A 20,000mAh version is on sale currently too at just $8 more!

The PowerCore 1500 Redux is capable of charging the latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices several times before needing to be recharged itself. It utilizes PowerIQ and VoltageBoost to offer an optimized charge for each device and features two USB ports allowing you to power up two devices simultaneously.

On the other hand, if you need a bit more power on-the-go, Anker's PowerCore 20000 Redux offers a much higher capacity for only $8 more. It's a bit longer, but thinner, than the option above and also features dual USB ports so you can charge two devices at the same time.

