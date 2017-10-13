Reduce eyestrain and class up your home media display.

JackyLED's 6.6-foot backlight strip is available for just $6 on Amazon when you enter promo code S7VUUUSU at checkout. That saves you $9 off this item's regular price.

This 6.6-foot light strip features 60 multicolored LEDs, 20 different modes and 20 static colors to keep your display looking fresh. Having one of these strips behind your tv can seriously reduce strain on your eyesight because it improves the stark contrast ratio between your tv and the wall behind it.

This product best fits televisions sized between 24 and 60 inches. With its adhesive backing, you can easily stick the light strip where you need it without having to buy any extra tools or products.

What makes this deal worth considering? - $6 is one of the best prices we've seen on one of these TV backlight strips in a while. And technically, you can use it wherever you like! Try it behind your computer monitor or in your bathroom as a night light.

This product's controls are all on the end of the light strip. You can buy a version of this product that comes with a wireless remote from JackyLED for $14.99.

