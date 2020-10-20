Google is bringing three days of game demos to Stadia subscribers. Starting today, subscribers can try out Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle. Tomorrow, the beta for Sega strategy title Humankind will be available to try, while a demo for Ubisoft's upcoming Greek mythology adventure, Immortals Fenyx Rising, is coming on October 22.

If you're an existing Stadia subscriber, you can try these out simply by clicking the provided link. If you're a newcomer, you can also click the link but you'll need to make a free account. In addition to these demos, Google also announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to Stadia on November 24. Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Demo and Hello Engineer are also coming to Stadia, though dates were not provided.

Ubisoft recently announced that it is planning on bringing much of its library of games to Stadia, including several upcoming titles like Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

With Amazon Luna recently announced, it'll be interesting to see what games Google continues to bolster its roster with. Stadia first-party development is still in its early days, with a new studio under Sony veteran Shannon Studstill being formed.