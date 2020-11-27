Star Wars Lego sets have been some of the best Lego sets for years and years, and as this year's Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is helping remind us all of the magic of Lego, new and amazing sets for The Mandalorian and The Skywalker Series are making a splash this Black Friday . The Razor Crest Set, in particular, is a great set that gives you a beautiful and beautifully adaptable set that you can use to re-enact your favorite episodes from Season One or come up with your own fun new adventures as we wait for the next episode to drop on Disney+.

The Razor Crest has been beaten up, broken down, and rebuilt so many times in the first two seasons that I'm halfway convinced the real one is actually made of Legos, too. This set comes with all the pieces for the Razor Crest as well as minifigs for The Mandalorian, The Child, Greef Karga, IG-11, and one very unlucky Scout Trooper.

This week's episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ gave us some much-needed backstory on The Child — and his name, but I won't spoil it for you if you haven't watched yet — and if you and your kids are falling more in love with this adorable little egg-stealer every week, there's a thousand-piece set that will build an adorably posable and adjustable Baby Yoda figure that's the perfect size for keeping on your desk and fiddling with when you're bored during a meeting. Of course, there are also sets from the Skywalker Series if you prefer to kick things a little more old-school.

Lego sets make great gifts because you get hours of fun building the sets and then weeks more fun using the built sets for your own Star Wars adventures or "blowing up" and rebuilding the ships as they endure epic space battles and horrific attacks from the enormous plush dragon! These sets are all recommended for ages 10+, but there's also sets for younger age groups as well as some adult-oriented collectible sets if you want to get in on some of the fun for yourself.