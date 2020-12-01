What you need to know
- Sony has outlined its Android 11 update plans.
- The company will begin rolling out Android 11 to its flagship phones starting later this month.
- Sony doesn't plan to update any of its 2019 mid-range devices to Android 11.
Sony today announced that it plans to begin rolling out the Android 11 update to its Xperia phones starting later this month. Unfortunately, however, the company will only be updating five of its phones to the latest Android version, out of which four are flagship devices.
The Xperia 1 II will be the first Sony phone to receive the Android 11 update. Sony expects to roll out the stable build to the phone before the end of this month. Along with all the new Android 11 features, the update will also bring support for slow-motion video recording in 4K HDR at 120fps to one of Sony's best Android phones yet. The Xperia 5 II, which was announced in September, will begin receiving the Android 11 update by the end of January, along with the Xperia 10 II. The Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 from 2019 will be updated to Android 11 in February.
The list of Xperia models eligible for Android 11 doesn't include the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, so it is unlikely that the mid-rangers will be updated to the latest Android version. Needless to say, it is highly disappointing that Sony is providing just one major OS update to its mid-range devices, when Samsung now promises three Android updates for its popular Galaxy A-series phones.
