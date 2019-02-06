One of the best things about SmartThings is that you can use a slew of other third-party devices on your system, doorbells and locks included. While you can automate your home in amazing ways with SmartThings, it can also be used to monitor things and keep you safe. In addition to using motion sensors and alarms, you can add in a video doorbell and smart door lock for added protection. Here are our picks for the top doorbells and smart locks that work with Samsung SmartThings.
Top Pick
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the best you can get when it comes to doorbells that integrate with SmartThings. You can even automate all of your devices to work when your doorbell senses motion.
Simple Security
Ring Video Doorbell 2
If the pro version is a bit too pricey, the upgraded Ring Video Doorbell 2 still gets the job done. SmartThings integration is quick and easy and will give you solid peace of mind.
Fan Favorite
Skybell HD
If Ring ain't your thing, the Skybell HD offers HD video, night vision, two-way audio, and more. It's all nicely integrated with your SmartThings hub and other connected devices.
Lock It Up
August Smart Lock Pro
If you have a standard-style deadbolt on your door, the best-selling August Pro can help make it smarter. Working seamlessly with SmartThings, you can receive alerts and control the lock remotely through the SmartThings app.
Oldie but Goodie
Schlage Keypad Lever
The classic Schlage Keypad Lever has been around for a while, but that's only given it more time to prove itself. It replaces the standard lever hardware in your door and allows for keyless entry, remote operation, and automation triggers through SmartThings.
Safe and Sound
Schalge Connect Deadbolt
Less expensive than a full lever lock, the Schlage Connect replaces your current deadbolt, providing keyless entry, remote operation and endless SmartThings control and automation.
While there are only a handful of smart doorbells that currently work with SmartThings, the list of smart locks is much longer. You could go down a pretty deep rabbit hole searching out the perfect one, but we've picked our favorites here to save you some effort, namely the time-tested Schalge Lever Lock, so you won't have to look too much further if you want to jump right in.
