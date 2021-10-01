These Connected Doorbells and Locks Work with SmartThings

With the best SmartThings doorbells and SmartThings smart locks added to your smart home, your home security will become that much stronger. With them installed, you can automatically lock doors at night, get an instant live view of your porch when motion is detected, and receive an alert if someone unlocks your door, among other useful features. We've rounded up the best doorbells and locks with SmartThings integration.

Protect your home with SmartThings

When choosing the best SmartThings doorbell, what you really mean is the best Ring doorbell, since only Ring gives you that front porch feed and pairs it with Samsung's tech. And on that front, when we compared the Ring Video Doorbell 3 vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro, the Video Doorbell Plus won the matchup despite being an older model. While you may not want to bother with wiring, it does mean you'll never have to change the battery; the smaller size looks more attractive, and the four seconds of pre-roll footage before every doorbell ring gives you useful context. However, renters may prefer the Video Doorbell 3 to avoid losing their security deposit.

As for picking the best SmartThings lock, you have far more options, but once again, we had to pit our top picks against one another: the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock vs. August Smart Lock Pro. Both are easy to install and have the same SmartThings functionality, but the August Smart Lock Pro's Z-Wave tech means you can still access it if your Wi-Fi goes down, and its longer battery justifies its larger size. If, however, you want to ditch the traditional key lock entirely, try the Yale Assure Lock SL and try keyless entry.

With your new SmartThings in hand, your smart home is that much more secure. But if you want to add even more protection and smarts, check out the best motion sensors for Samsung SmartThings, or SmartThings-enabled Smart Bulbs to turn on in response to video doorbell alerts.