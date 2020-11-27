The holidays are our favorite time of the year, and to us, they go hand-in-hand with some of our favorite Disney memories. If you are shopping for Amazon devices this Black Friday, or if you have some around your house that need sprucing up, consider adding a festive Disney accessory to your Echo smart speaker or Fire tablet device. Here are the best Black Friday deals we've found so far on Disney accessories for your Amazon devices.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) The Child stand | Save $26 at Amazon
Add Baby Yoda ears to your Echo Dot and experience The Mandalorian every day! Combine that with the best-ever price on an Echo Dot (3rd Gen), and you've got the perfect stocking stuffers!
We've already seen dozens of great Black Friday deals on Amazon devices, and as we come across more Disney accessories, we'll be sure to add them here.
Best Black Friday deals on Disney accessories for your Amazon Devices
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 Toy Story 4 Stand | Save $5 at Amazon
- : Echo Dot (3rd Gen) The Child stand | Save $26 at Amazon
- : Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition | Save $15 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire HD 10 Mandalorian case | Save $9 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire 7 Frozen case | $30 at Amazon
- : Amazon Music Unlimited Disney Playlists | Sign up at Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5 Toy Story 4 Stand | Save $5 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 makes for the perfect bedside assistant, and this cute Toy Story stand will have you smiling every morning. Just be aware of THE CLAW!
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) The Child stand | Save $26 at Amazon
Add Baby Yoda ears to your Echo Dot and experience The Mandalorian every day! Combine that with the best-ever price on an Echo Dot (3rd Gen), and you've got the perfect stocking stuffers!
Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition | Save $15 at Amazon
If you don't have an Echo Show, or if you just prefer the look of a traditional clock, this Disney-inspired device is perfect for you. Not only do Mickey Mouse's arms move as the hour and minute hands, but you can see a digital representation of the timers you ask Alexa to set.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Mandalorian case | Save $9 at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 is one of our top-recommended tablets, and what better way to protect it than with Mando and The Child? I mean, how cute is that Baby Yoda face on the cover? C'mon, don't you want to get a Fire tablet just to put this on it? There is also a Rise of Skywalker edition if that's more your jam.
Amazon Fire 7 Frozen case | $30 at Amazon
Maybe the cold never bothered you anyway, but shouldn't you protect your fancy new tablet? This Frozen cover for the Amazon Fire 7 is the perfect gift to protect that fancy new device you just bought your youngster.
Amazon Music Unlimited Disney Playlists | Sign up at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited offers over 50 million songs, plus HD and 3D quality music for ultimate audiophiles. Not only is it a great streaming service, but Amazon has partnered with Disney to offer dozens of officially-branded playlists like Disney Holiday, Disney Hits, and Disney Lullabies, just to name a few.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.