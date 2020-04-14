The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are here, and my goodness, these phones are beautiful with their matte glass backs and all their purdy new colors and color-changing finishes. But guess what? They're still glass backed phones, and glass-backed phones get cases before they face the big, bad world outside. It always takes a little longer for the case market to get fired up for the latest OnePlus phones, but we don't have to worry about that because OnePlus makes some of the best first-party cases of any manufacturer around, both from a quality and affordability perspective. These are the ones OnePlus is offering up for the 8 and 8 Pro.

There's not nearly as many cases "Coming soon" for the OnePlus 8 Pro as the OnePlus 8, which I'm honestly okay with because we finally got a new color for the classic OnePlus 8 Pro Sandstone Bumper Case, and boy, howdy do I love me a good turquoise case! Cyan is available for both the 8 and 8 Pro, but if you're getting the more reasonably-priced OnePlus 8, you also have Purple as an option and what a lovely, lovely shade it is. I'm estatic for these colors because they're not quite as in-your-face as the traditional OnePlus red, and they're also a little more soothing.

If you prefer your case with good texture without feeling like actual sandpaper like the Sandstone can feel to more delicate hands, the OnePlus 8 also has a Nylon Bumper Case, which features a weave of shock-absorbing nylon fabric, while a traditional rubberized bumper covers the sides and keeps the surved edges of your OnePlus secure.