These sure are strange times we live in, aren't they? Kids are home from school, a lot of non-essential businesses are closing down, and you're likely working from home for the foreseeable future. Not only is it difficult to adjust to the ever-changing world around us, there's also the challenge of finding a good groove for your work from home routine. Working from your house/apartment takes a lot of getting used to, and part of finding the right balance requires you to have the correct gear. We've highlighted a lot of stuff already, including things like robot vacuums, Bluetooth keyboards, and more. Today, I want to highlight something else — true wireless earbuds. Specifically, the TOZO T6. Firstly, why am I recommending true wireless earbuds in the first place? I've used a lot of different form factors for headphones/earbuds over the years, and without a doubt, I've found true wireless buds to be the most convenient. They're lighter and less bulky than over-the-ear headphones and comfier than Bluetooth earbuds that are connected by a single wire. Apple may have gotten the market excited about these earbuds when the AirPods debuted in 2016, but countless other companies have entered the ring since then with smash hits of their own. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more When it comes to a balance of features and price, the TOZO T6 are what stand out as being one of the strongest contenders out there. I first reviewed the earbuds back in January, and since then, they've kept a special place in my heart.

When it comes to the core features, the TOZO T6 come out strong in every way. Audio is clear with a shocking amount of bass, the total battery package between the buds and case is rated for 30 hours, you can expect six hours of continuous playback, and the in-ear fit is very comfy for long workdays at the home office. The TOZO T6 continue to impress me with how good they perform with a price this low. These are things a lot of true wireless earbuds have learned to achieve, but the TOZO T6 go a step further in two very important regards — there's an IPX8 rating for water-resistance and support for Qi wireless charging. You probably won't take full advantage of that IPX8 rating too much right now, but if you happen to get a break during the day to go out on a nice run, it'll ensure the TOZO T6 keep working just fine even if you work up a sweat. The Qi charging support is one of my favorite aspects. When the battery runs low, all I have to do is plop it on my charging stand rather than seek out a cable and AC adapter to plug it into the wall outlet. You won't find any active noise canceling here like you will on more expensive earbuds, but in all honesty, the in-ear fit is so good with its passive isolation that it shouldn't be too big of an issue. Plus, if ANC is on the top of your priority list, you're better off with a set of noise-canceling headphones.

Tying all of this together is how much the TOZO T6 cost. You can buy the earbuds right now for $50, which for some perspective, is $110 less than the base Airpods and $200 less than the AirPods Pro. Times are tough right now, so anything to save some extra coin is greatly appreciated. And that's ultimately why I respect the TOZO T6 so much. Nothing about the earbuds looks or feels like they're a "budget" or low-end product, but they certainly leave a much lighter dent on your wallet than a lot of similarly-specced options out there. So, if you find yourself working from home and need new audio gear to keep your brain occupied with music or podcasts while you try and get some work done, give these a shot. I've loved having them on my desk for the past couple of months, and I guarantee you will, too.