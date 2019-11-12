Wireless Bluetooth earbuds are on everyone’s wish lists nowadays, but the most popular choices easily cost over $100. Luckily, there are countless high-quality earbuds on the market that offer superb sound and features at a fraction of the price. Enter the 1Voice LR9s, a pair of true wireless earbuds that you can own for just $35.

The 1Voice LR9 True Wireless Headphones are created with comfort and weight in mind. They feature cVc 6.0 active noise cancellation, allowing you to listen to music the way it was meant to be heard. On top of that, they use Bluetooth 5.0 to provide up to 30 feet of range, so you don’t need to be tethered to your phone to enjoy your favorite playlist.

The LR9s are incredibly lightweight and fit into your ears comfortably, making them perfect for jogging and intense gym sessions. Finally, the LR9s offer 4 hours of playback time off a single charge, while the charging case offers a massive 15,000mAh of battery capacity, allowing you to recharge them multiple times when your power runs low.

With the 1Voice LR9 True Wireless Headphones, you don’t need to spend a fortune on a quality pair of Bluetooth earbuds. You can grab a pair on sale for $34.99, or 70% off.

Prices subject to change