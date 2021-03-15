What you need to know
- The Outer Worlds is a role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Private Division.
- A new update in preparation for the final DLC has added support for playing The Outer Worlds at 60 FPS on PS5.
- The final DLC is called Murder on Eridanos and is set to arrive on March 17.
We've started seeing reports that the latest update for Obsidian Entertainment's science-fiction role-playing game The Outer Worlds enables it to run at 60 FPS. After testing it out, we can confirm these reports. The Outer Worlds now runs at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Note that this update is 26 GB, so you'll need to have space for it wherever your game is installed.
The Outer Worlds first released in 2019, with an expansion pack called Peril on Gorgon released in 2020. The final DLC pack for The Outer Worlds is called Murder on Eridanos and is set to be available on March 17. Obsidian Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft and is now part of Xbox Game Studios, so future Obsidian games may not come to PS5.
The lack of a more dedicated patch may keep this from technically being one of the best PS5 games available but is still appealing, especially for any PlayStation fans eager to check out what could be Obsidian's last multiplatform title.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
I'm here for the Huawei P50's gigantic, ridiculous camera modules
Huawei may defy market challenges in 2021 with ludicrously huge image sensors in its upcoming P50 smartpthones.
The long-awaited POCO F1 successor will finally be unveiled on March 30
The long-awaited successor to the POCO F1 will debut at an event in India on March 30. It is rumored to feature a 120Hz screen and a new Snapdragon 800-series chipset.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.