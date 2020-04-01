What you need to know
- Pre-orders are now live for the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power.
- Official sales begin on Thursday, April 16.
- The G Stylus costs $300 while the G Power is going for $250.
This past February, Motorola unveiled its latest budget Android offerings in the form of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. We were able to go hands-on with the devices and get a first look at what they're bringing to the table, but at the time, no info was available regarding their price or availability.
Today, that's changing. As of April 1, 2020, the Moto G Stylus and G Power are both available for pre-order from Motorola's website. The Stylus will set you back $300 while the Power costs slightly less at $250.
Doing a quick recap on the new Moto G phones, both come equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and expandable storage. The G Stylus gets more internal storage at 128GB compared to the G Power's 64GB, but the Power takes the lead in battery capacity with a 5,000 mAh unit compared to the 4,000 mAh battery in the Stylus.
As the name suggests, the Moto G Stylus also comes with a free stylus. You can use it for taking handwritten notes, drawing, etc., and there's a built-in slot for storage when you don't need it.
Following pre-orders, official sales begin on April 16. If you want to buy the phones unlocked, they'll be available at Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and Amazon. As for carrier availability, the G Stylus is heading to Verizon, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, Republic Wireless, and Ting. If you're after the G Power, you'll be able to find it at Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Republic Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile.
Early bird
Moto G Stylus
Official pre-orders are finally open
If you've been waiting for the Moto G Stylus, now's your time to shine. Pre-orders are now open, with the $300 phone delivering a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, three rear cameras, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a free stylus. It's an incredible value proposition and stands to be one of the better smartphone deals of 2020.
