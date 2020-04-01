Today, that's changing. As of April 1, 2020, the Moto G Stylus and G Power are both available for pre-order from Motorola's website. The Stylus will set you back $300 while the Power costs slightly less at $250.

This past February, Motorola unveiled its latest budget Android offerings in the form of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. We were able to go hands-on with the devices and get a first look at what they're bringing to the table, but at the time, no info was available regarding their price or availability.

Doing a quick recap on the new Moto G phones, both come equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and expandable storage. The G Stylus gets more internal storage at 128GB compared to the G Power's 64GB, but the Power takes the lead in battery capacity with a 5,000 mAh unit compared to the 4,000 mAh battery in the Stylus.

As the name suggests, the Moto G Stylus also comes with a free stylus. You can use it for taking handwritten notes, drawing, etc., and there's a built-in slot for storage when you don't need it.

Following pre-orders, official sales begin on April 16. If you want to buy the phones unlocked, they'll be available at Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and Amazon. As for carrier availability, the G Stylus is heading to Verizon, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, Republic Wireless, and Ting. If you're after the G Power, you'll be able to find it at Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Republic Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile.