Telegram has been very consistently updating the app with plenty of new features. Recently, Telegram introduced Clubhouse-style voice chats to the application and has been improving on the feature ever since. Today, the app continues to add more improvements to voice chats and add a host of additional features.

Users can already schedule messages on Telegram, but with the new update, users can now schedule voice chats for a later date and time. This will add more flexibility to the feature, which previously only let users start chats immediately. Telegram is also adding a countdown feature to act as a reminder for an upcoming group chat. Chats won't necessarily start when the countdown reaches zero, they'll only begin when the host presses "start." Once in a voice chat, users will have access to "mini profiles" of others which can be accessed just by clicking on their thumbnail. The profiles include swipeable photos and other quick actions.