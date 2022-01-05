TCL's strategy of hitting every price point in the Android TV and Google TV market over the past year appears to have paid off. The Chinese firm has revealed that it has sold more than 10 million units running Google's operating system for smart TVs.

The company has claimed that it is now "one of Google's largest TV partners worldwide," which is quite a remarkable feat after only a year of launching its first Google TV models. Those TV units were unveiled at CES last year, although those models initially ran Roku's platform before the Google TV models were released.

TCL made the announcement in conjunction with the launch of its new big screen models at CES 2022, where it introduced the largest model in its XL Collection: a 98-inch QLED TV that costs less than $8,000. The company also touted its new "cinematic advances" and its collaboration with Google during the trade show. It said in a press release:

TCL has also worked closely with Google to introduce the newest Smart TV experience with Google TV. New features like hands-free voice control with Google Assistant, a content-first home screen and innovative ways to discover content has enriched TCL's television lineup.

Despite the fact that some of the company's Google TV models were pulled from Best Buy late last year due to performance and software issues, the company's latest achievement is impressive. Those models were eventually restored a few weeks later.

Meanwhile, TCL's best Android TVs including the 4, 5, and 6-series models are apparently selling well, as indicated by the latest figure.