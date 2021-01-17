In a fairly evenly matched game, the Saints should try to keep Brady scrambling and get to him quickly before he has a chance to gain too much momentum down the stretch. Brady has a quick release and will be able to avoid trouble for a while, but not forever. Right guard, Alexa Cappa will also be out this game with an injury which doesn't help the situation.

The Saints have been relying on the short passing game quite a bit as 42 year old Drew Brees copes with not as much throwing power as he once had. Tampa Bay's defense should be prepared to cover this play action.

The Saints beat the Chicago Bears handedly in the wildcard match up, but that was mostly because the Bears didn't capitalize on the opportunities given to them. The Saints will need to play impeccable football against Brady and the Bucs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Where and when?

The Saints and the Buccaneers meet in the playoffs on January 17, starting at 6:40 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

