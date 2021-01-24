In the penultimate game for these two teams, the winner earns themselves a trip to the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers pounced on the Saints while the Packers took out the Rams in the previous week — both declaring a definitive victory over the other teams.

While both teams have earned their way up to this point, Green Bay is looking a little bit better going up directly against Tampa Bay. Even though Tom Brady has proved his years of experience and rock solid nerves remain unphased, Aaron Rogers and the Packers remain elite.

Just like the previous game at Lambeau Field, this game will be cold. With two hot offenses and strong defense to go around, this game may be won or lost depending on weather circumstances. Green Bay likely has the advantage being at home and in the cold.

The winner will be headed off to Super Bowl 2021, so everything is on the line for these two teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers: Where and when?

The Packers and the Buccaneers meet in the conference championship on January 24, starting at 3:05 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

