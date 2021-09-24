What you need to know
- Bandai Namco recently announced a new entry in the Tales series coming to mobile, called Tales of Luminaria.
- This game is now available for pre-registration on the Play Store, though it doesn't have a solid release date yet.
- Luminaria will have 21 protagonists, each with a distinct story that reveals more of the world.
For all you Japanese RPG fans who have been waiting for a good mobile title, you're in luck: The recently announced Tales of Luminaria is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. This mobile title promises to have just as much gameplay as its console-based cousins, with lots of playable characters and a rich, interesting world to explore.
The game was first revealed at Gamescom earlier this year, with a short trailer previewing the game. Luminaria is the second mobile Tales title, the first being Tales of Crestoria. For those who can't wait for the mobile version, Tales of Arise, the latest in the mainline series, was recently released for consoles and PC.
The backstory is that the world is caught up in a war between two nations fighting over something called the Primordial Beasts. Each of the protagonists falls into one of three camps: The Jerle Federation who live in harmony with the beasts, the Gildllan Empire who have been extracting natural resources from the beasts, or the adventurers who aren't part of either nation but are looking out for the beasts independently. Playing each character's story will reveal a new perspective on the world.
Luminaria will have 21 playable characters, each with their own distinct moveset and style. Bandai Namco describes the game as an ensemble adventure, with each of the heroes being interesting in their own right: "Each of the 21 protagonists has a different purpose and distinct storyline in which they must follow the path they believe in. Despite frustrating challenges, they grow steadily, and confront them strongly!"
Tales of Luminaria doesn't have a release date at the moment. You can pre-register for the game on its Google Play Store page.
