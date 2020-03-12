What you need to know
- TAG Heuer has rolled out its third-generation Connected smartwatch.
- The latest TAG Heuer Connected runs Google's Wear OS and is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip.
- It is now available for purchase from select retailers and TAG Heuer boutiques.
Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer today introduced the latest generation of its Connected smartwatch, featuring a more ergonomic design and updated internals. It also comes with three buttons on the side, which should make it much easier to control all the new sports functions that it offers.
The third-generation Connected smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch OLED display with 454 x 454 resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. Thanks to a 430mAh battery, the smartwatch is claimed to deliver 20 hours of standard use and 6 hours of sports use.
TAG Heuer's latest Wear OS smartwatch comes equipped with a non-medical-grade heart-rate monitor, integrated on the back of the case. In addition to the heart-rate monitor, the watch also comes with built-in GPS, a compass, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. TAG Heuer says the watch can track metrics during sports activities such as running, cycling, walking, golf, and more. Since it runs Wear OS, you get support for Google Assistant as well as other Google services. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
Consumers in select markets across the globe can now purchase the smartwatch from TAG Heuer boutiques as well as select retailers. Prices start at $1,800 for the version with a black rubber strap and go up to $2,350 for the version with a black rubber band. In the U.K., the smartwatch starts at £1,495 and goes up to £1,950.
TAG Heuer Connected
TAG Heuer's newest Wear OS smartwatch comes with an always-on OLED touchscreen display, several sports functions, and promises all-day battery life.
