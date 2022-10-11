The Kindle Oasis is the cheapest we've seen in months

Craving a large tablet that's kind to your eyes for hour after hour of regular use? The Kindle Oasis is just the thing you need. This gigantic e-reader is one of the best Amazon devices out there, and the powers that be are well aware of this fact. Perhaps that is why the Kindle Oasis hardly ever goes on sale. This is exactly why today's Kindle Oasis Prime Day deal (opens in new tab) is an absolute gem of a find.

Snag the Kindle Oasis on the cheap while you can

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) $279.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Read with ultimate comfort on the 7-inch Kindle Oasis e-reader from Amazon. You save a whopping $80 with this special offer.

The 2019 Kindle Oasis sports a serene 7-inch 300ppi display that reproduces the look and feel of paper wonderfully. The battery is as good as any other Kindle, and the device comes with a USB Type-C charging port for faster charging.

Of course, if you get tired of reading, there's always the option to listen to an audiobook. You can keep as many e-books and audiobooks as your heart desires on the Amazon Kindle Oasis. There's 32GB of storage inside that is nearly impossible to run out. If you don't have a personal library, you'll be happy to know that Amazon throws in three months of its Kindle Unlimited subscription for free.

Don't worry about the safety of your large Kindle since it has an IPX8 waterproof rating to protect it. Although the Kindle Oasis is large, it does not weigh much, thanks to its lightweight and sleek build. You even get physical buttons to turn the pages quickly and easily. Reading has never been better than the experience delivered by Amazon's upper-tier e-reader.

Looking for more discounts? Don't forget to check out our live blog of today's best Amazon deals (opens in new tab). You never know what you'll find in the wild.