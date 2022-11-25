The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Samsung is a $100 Black Friday tablet from a brand you can trust

Whether you're a student, professional, or home user, a tablet can add a ton of flexibility to the way you use technology. The large display paired with Android 12 makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite a great pick for someone looking for a tablet that doesn't cost the same kind of money as a laptop. With a large 8.7-inch display, there's plenty of room to check emails, read documents, or even unwind by watching some videos.

It's powered by a MediaTek MT8768T which isn't topping the benchmarks but has plenty of power along with 3GB of RAM to handle most apps with a bit of realistic patience. Connectivity is strong as well with dual-band Wi-Fi 5 support and Bluetooth 5.0. If you want, you can even get a version with LTE on the same product page.

You get 32GB of storage on this model which should be enough for your apps. If you plan on downloading a lot, you can install a microSD card to expand your storage. This can be really useful for long trips so you can download entire seasons of a TV show or hours of podcasts without wasting your hotspot data or searching for public Wi-Fi.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn't breaking any records when it comes to power but with a large screen and battery, this tablet can be the perfect solution for someone looking for something bigger than a phone without committing to carrying around an entire laptop.

Samsung has thankfully built a variant of this tablet in dark colors. It's the same hardware under the hood but for people that don't like a white bezel around the screen, this is a good choice.

The Book Cover for the Tab A7 Lite comes in two colors to match the silver and dark grey tablet models but the colors are really more of a grey and slightly darker grey color. This protective cover keeps your screen scratch-free while traveling and props up your tablet for easy viewing when you stop.

By design, tablets feature a large glass screen and while glass tech has been improving over the past several years, glass is glass, and glass breaks. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Book Cover folds over to protect your screen against scratches and impacts so you can confidently store it in a backpack. Once you're ready to get to work, the cover can prop the tablet up for easy viewing. This can be great for watching videos or just getting a good view of a document.