Realme Pad 2 launches in India to take on the Xiaomi Pad 6

What you need to know

The Realme Pad 2 is now official in India, with sales kicking off August 1 from ₹19,999.

The tablet has a 120Hz QHD LCD panel, and the 8,360mAh battery is touted to deliver 17 hours of video playback.

Realme also added multitasking features to Realme UI 4.0 to take full advantage of the screen real estate.

After years of neglect, the Android tablet category is starting to flourish once again. There's been no shortage of entrants in recent months, with the likes of the OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 6 offering stellar hardware along with a decent slate of accessories and customized software features. Realme is joining in on the action with the introduction of the Realme Pad 2; the tablet is now official in India for ₹19,999 ($244), and it will go on sale starting August 7.

The base model of the Realme Pad 2 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and you can also get your hands on an 8GB/256GB version for ₹22,999 ($280). As for the hardware, you get a 11.5-inch LCD panel with a QHD resolution, and just like the OnePlus Pad, it has 120Hz refresh. There's a MediaTek Helio G99 under the hood, and while it isn't quite on par with the Dimensity 9000, it does a decent enough job in most daily scenarios.

The Pad 2 has an 8,360mAh battery, and you get 33W charging tech. Realme says the battery can deliver up to 17 hours of video playback, so it should be more than adequate for your daily streaming needs. Software is the one area where Android tablets haven't seen much progress, and to its credit, Realme is adding a slate of multitasking and productivity features to the Pad 2. Like the iPad Air, the Pad 2 has flat sides, and you'll find four speakers on the tablet.

Having used the OnePlus Pad and the Xiaomi Pad 6, I think there is a market for the Realme Pad 2. It doesn't have the same caliber of hardware as the best Android tablets, but the affordability combined with the 120Hz panel makes it a decent choice for multimedia.