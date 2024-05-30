Our favorite cheap tablet has crashed back to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

Galaxy tablet deals are back with this next entry, making an already-cheap device even cheaper. Right now, Amazon is offering 22% off the price of the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, bringing this tablet back down to its lowest price ever. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is our favorite affordable tablet, featuring a good-looking 11-inch display, along with expandable storage of up to 1TB and an impressive battery life. While it doesn't boast top-notch performance for the market, it's still a pretty solid device for most casual tablet users—and especially at this extra-low price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 128GB: $269.99 $209.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a relatively new addition to the U.S. market, and its affordable price tag is at the forefront of what draws many buyers in. At 22% off, this tablet is now back down to its cheapest price ever, making it even more affordable. It includes an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB of built-in storage, long battery life, and a microSD slot for expandable storage. Plus, it also comes with 15W fast-charging speeds, Android 13, and quad speakers for powerful audio. Price comparison: Best Buy - $219.99 | Samsung - $219.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good tablet at an economy price point; you prefer a lightweight tablet with a decently large screen, but not one that's too big; battery life is a priority to you.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a tablet you can use with Samsung's S Pen; you need a tablet with more than 128GB of built-in storage.

There are at least a handful of reasons why the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has become one of our favorite cheap tablets, not the least of which is its long-lasting battery. If that isn't enough, it also offers pretty decent performance compared to other tablets near this price point, and it boasts a vibrant 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

One major downside is that the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus isn't compatible with Samsung's S Pen stylus, and that its built-in storage is only 128GB. However, you can still upgrade storage through the microSD slot, letting users access up to 1TB of expandable storage.