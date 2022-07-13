Kickstart a reading habit this Prime Day with 30% off the best Kindle e-reader

I have over a dozen screens in the house, ranging from whatever phone I'm using to the work monitor, a half-dozen TVs, iPads, and e-readers. Of all the screens, there are two I use more than any other: my monitor, and the Kindle Oasis. I got started with the Kindle Oasis a few months after it launched in 2019, and in the last three years, I averaged at least three hours of daily use.

After all that time, the Kindle Oasis continues to be my favorite e-reader. There are a few reasons for this: the asymmetrical design is ideal for holding the e-reader one-handed, the physical page turn buttons are a delight to use, and the warm light is the biggest differentiator for me. The Kindle Oasis usually sells for $249, but it is down to $174 for Prime Day (opens in new tab) — its lowest price. If you've held off on picking up a Kindle, now is the best time to do it, and the Oasis is the one to get.

At this point, you'd be thinking you don't need an e-reader and you can just use your Android tablet or iPad to read e-books. I have the iPad Air M1, and while it is a fantastic device for consuming media and browsing, it isn't well-suited for extended reading sessions.

For one thing, reading on an LED screen for too long causes fatigue, and then there's the fact that the iPad Air is four times heavier than the Kindle Oasis. The E Ink screen on the Oasis doesn't cause any glare or irritation even after reading all day (something I do a lot), and it has embedded LEDs around the sides of the E Ink screen that let you read where there isn't adequate light.

Oh, and the Oasis is water-resistant — so you can use it in the pool or the tub — and it has Audible integration and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can listen to your favorite audiobooks.

In short, you need an e-reader if you plan on making a habit of reading e-books, and the Kindle Oasis is the best of the lot. The fact that you can get it for just $174 (opens in new tab) makes it a steal. This version of the Oasis has 8GB of storage, and there's also a 32GB Kindle Oasis that's down to $194 (opens in new tab).