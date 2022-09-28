How to preorder the Amazon Kindle Scribe: what you need to know

Trying to preorder the Amazon Kindle Scribe? We've got you covered.

The brand new Amazon e-reader was unveiled this morning alongside a lineup of other new devices, such as updated versions of the Echo Dot and the Halo Rise smart alarm clock. But if you're like me, you'll skip the robot assistant and go straight for the Scribe.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe has a starting retail price of $339.99 (opens in new tab) and can be preordered at this very moment ahead of its official November 30th release date. Unlike other Kindle e-readers, the Scribe comes with the Basic Pen, an intelligent stylus with a no-charge-needed battery and built-in writing software that's anything but basic. Jot down notes, highlight text, or write in the margins of all of your favorite books, and when you're done, the Pen can be magnetically attached to the e-reader so it never gets lost. There's also a slightly-better Premium Pen that comes with an integrated eraser end and a shortcut button. The high-tech stylus is one of those simple innovations that Amazon should've added years ago, but you know what they say: better late than never!

In addition to the Basic Pen, the Scribe also boasts a 10.2-inch, 300ppi display with an auto-adjusting display so you can read and write to your heart's content in any light. The e-reader's battery is said to last for months if you're reading and weeks when writing, and the preorder will even come with four free months of Kindle Unlimited if you're in the United States. Again, the Amazon Kindle Scribe drops on November 30th, and you can preorder the device right now via the link below.

How to preorder the Amazon Kindle Scribe

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Scribe: Starting at $339.99 (opens in new tab) Unveiled just this morning, you can currently preorder the Amazon Kindle Scribe e-reader ahead of its November 30th release date! 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options are available, and shoppers can choose between Basic Pen and Premium Pen styli. Folks in the United States will even get four free months of access to Kindle Unlimited when they purchase the e-reader, a subscription that will instantly give you access to millions of books, audiobooks, magazines, and more.

Want to check out everything that Amazon announced this morning? Catch up on our Amazon device live blog to see what you might have missed!