Honor Tablet 8 announced with a sleek design, 12-inch 2K display

What you need to know

Honor has announced its new Tablet 8.

The device comes with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage across all three versions.

The Honor Tablet 8 starts at ¥1,499 (~$220) and is only available in China.

Honor announced its new Tablet 8 today with a decently sized screen and 128GB of internal storage.

On the outside, the new Honor Tablet 8 (opens in new tab) comes with a 12-inch screen and a 5MP camera on the front and back of the device. The screen size is quite an upgrade from the tablet's previous iteration, the Pad V7, which had a 10.4-inch display. This new screen is outfitted with a 2000 x 1200 resolution, and Honor will provide a keyboard attachment for added productivity. The new tablet will come in white, blue, and mint green.

Getting inside the new tablet, Honor equipped the Tablet 8 with the Snapdragon 680. The device also has three different RAM options: 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB. However, the internal storage of the device remains at 128GB, no matter which version of the device you get. Honor does not mention support for expandable storage.

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor's Magic UI 6.1 will be shipping with this new tablet which supports split-screen usage. It also includes a collaboration tool that links your Honor phone with the tablet, allowing users to drag and drop content between the devices.

The Honor Tablet 8 sounds like a decent offering from the company, competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Tab. That tablet comes with a 12.4-inch screen and 128GB of base internal storage space. However, Samsung's tablet could be upgraded even further with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You could take the tablet's storage a little further, thanks to the microSD slot. The seeming lack of one on the Honor Tablet 8 could be a downside for the new product.

Honor's new Tablet 8 may seem appealing and could wiggle its way into being one of the best cheap Android tablets, assuming it ever launches outside of China. As far as pricing goes, the tablet starts at ¥1,499 (~$220).