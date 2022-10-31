Samsung and AT&T launch a Galaxy tablet to keep your kids entertained for the holidays

What you need to know

Samsung and AT&T team up for a kid-focused Android tablet.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition features an 8.7-inch display, a rugged case, and parental controls with the Samsung Kids app.

The tablet will be available on November 4 for just $7 a month.

AT&T is launching its first kid-focused tablet with Samsung in the form of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition. The tablet will be available on November 4 for $250 or just $7 per month on a payment plan.



The tablet is a bit of a reboot of last year's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, a budget Android tablet with respectable specs such as a MediaTek chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 5,100mAh battery. This time around, it features a durable case for protection, something commonly found on many kid-friendly tablets. The built-in 360° kickstand lets kids watch videos and movies from just about any angle on the 8.7-inch display, and LTE connectivity ensures they'll stay busy on those long road drips.

(Image credit: AT&T)

AT&T is targeting the tablet for parents that want to keep their kids entertained with features like Samsung Kids, a space for kids that gives them access to games and apps that help them learn and develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Setting up Samsung Kids is easy, giving kids access to only the apps and contacts of their choosing. Parents can also place limits on how much time their kids spend on the tablet while keeping an eye on usage.



"AT&T's first kids-focused tablet - Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition - is an affordable option for busy parents," says Jeni Bell, AT&T's senior vice president of wireless product marketing. "With set playtime limits and fun, educational apps, parents are able to create a safe environment for their children with the durability of a case that's meant to last."



Giving kids their first phones is often seen as a big leap, which is why many parents first start with tablets. AT&T also has resources to help parents figure out whether or not their kids are ready to give into the world of mobile technology.

With Black Friday just around the corner, this may be a perfect holiday gift.