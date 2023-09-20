Amazon's new Fire HD 10 Kids tablets are lighter, faster, and cheaper

What you need to know

Amazon has announced upgraded versions of the Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets.

Both tablets feature a 10.1-inch, 1080p display, while sporting a "lighter" design and are "25% faster."

Pricing starts at $189, includes 12 months of Amazon Kids+, and you can pre-order starting today.

During Amazon's latest hardware event, the company unveiled a slew of new products, including the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. And while there are a few key upgrades to be aware of, these tablets still embody Amazon's focus on making the experience great.

Kicking things off, both of these tablets retain the 10.1-inch display, complete with a 1080p resolution. In true Amazon fashion, the company didn't reveal what processor is powering these devices but stated that it's "25% faster than our previous generation." This processor is also paired with 3GB of RAM and plenty of storage for any apps or games.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Because these are designed for the little ones running around your house, Amazon still includes kid-friendly cases, along with 12 months of Amazon Kids+. Something that's new this time around is "Disney bundles" for the Fire HD 10 Kids, but not the "Pro" version. These will include a "custom-designed Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess kid-friendly case, Disney-themed digital wallpapers, and quick access to Disney content."

Speaking of content, Amazon also announced that it is bringing more "Play Together" games to Amazon Kids+. There are also "Quests," which include things such as "sets of books, videos, apps, and more," but are tuned to specific topics such as "space exploration or dinosaurs."

(Image credit: Amazon)

Other specs of the Fire HD 10 Kids include 5MP cameras on the front and back, along with battery life that's rated to last for "up to 13 hours." Making two of the best tablets for kids even more enticing is that they are priced at $189, which is $10 cheaper than their predecessors. Both the Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro are available for pre-order starting today and will begin shipping "next month."