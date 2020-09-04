What you need to know
- Schools and parents can sign up for Project 10Million today.
- Students and schools will get 100GB per year and a free hotspot
- T-Mobile is offering low-cost internet options for school districts to offer internet to students.
T-Mobile announced Project 10Million last year as part of its merger with Sprint with the intent of connecting 10 million households without access to the internet. Part of its larger 5G for Good initiative, the goal was to reduce the homework gap that left many students with poor access to education resources. With its network, T-Mobile hopes to get students connected even if they don't have access to internet infrastructure thanks to its wireless network.
T-Mobile is offering free wireless hotspots with 100GB of high-speed data per year. They will also get access to at-cost tablets and laptops which T-Mobile values at approximately $500 annually per student. Your student must be enrolled in the National School Lunch Program to qualify. Parents and schools can apply today at t-mobile.com/p10m and parents will only need a school name, zip code, and email address to get started.
With COVID-19 causing many schools to move to remote learning, 100GB per year likely won't be enough when you throw in hours of video calling. To help with this, T-Mobile is offering plans to school districts to get its students connected with more data. With either 100GB per month or unlimited data, schools can make sure students have access to schoolwork even when they can't be in the classroom.
Since March 2020, T-Mobile has gotten more than 1.6 million students connected around the country. T-Mobile is also continuing to work with the California Department of Education and Apple to get another 1 million students ready to start school virtually.
Naturally, internet access will require coverage on the T-Mobile network but this now covers the majority of Americans. With its 5G deployment continuing rapidly and further improvements to areas already covered with 2.5GHz spectrum and 5G SA, T-Mobile should be able to keep improving coverage and speed nationwide.
Check out T-Mobile's Project 10Million
The Blurams Video Doorbell system offers incredible levels of intelligence
If you're sick of paying monthly fees for a video doorbell, it's time to upgrade to Blurams. It comes with no hidden fees, free cloud storage, AI, night vision, and a sound and light alarm.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: Too big to fail
Samsung's massive, beautiful and imposing Note 20 Ultra is one of the best phones ever made. But it's too damn pricey.
Huge Galaxy S20 FE leak reveals full specs and a familiar design
A new leak has revealed the complete specs sheet of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 FE. The phone will have a 120Hz Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
These are the best external hard drives for your Chromebook
Expanding the available storage space on your Chromebook is really easy. All you need is an external hard drive or solid-state drive (SSD) that can use one of the available USB ports. Here are the best options for your Google-powered laptop.