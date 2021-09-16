The T-Mobile Network Evolution support page has been updated with the specific date that the T-Mobile 3G network will shut down. The 3G network will be retired on July 1, 2022. This is just a day after Sprint's LTE network is to be retired on June 30, 2022. Sprint's CDMA 3G network is also set to retire on January 1, 2022.

T-Mobile notes that it began notifying people affected by this change beginning last year including its partners like prepaid carriers. If you're still using a device that doesn't support at least T-Mobile's LTE network, you will need to upgrade your device before next summer. Customers will be given the option to upgrade with free options available though, if you keep your phone for this long, you should also check out the best Android phones as well.

T-Mobile justifies this move by pointing out that its newer networks are between 100 to 300 times faster. LTE and 5G also improve public safety with more accurate 911 location information.

When it comes down to it, it makes a lot of sense for T-Mobile to retire its older networks as well as redundant networks like Sprint LTE. Carriers must use the limited wireless spectrum available to them to deliver as much coverage and capacity as possible and 3G just isn't as efficient as LTE or 5G. Not to mention that most people aren't even using devices with 3G anymore.

T-Mobile has a good lead with its 5G network thanks to the spectrum it already had as well as mid-band spectrum from the retired Sprint 5G network. T-Mobile has been able to use its network capacity to create some of the best cell phone plans you can get with unlimited premium data and plenty of hotspot data. To keep adding capacity, spectrum needs to be added to the 5G network, and one of the best places to get spectrum is 3G.