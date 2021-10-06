What you need to know
- T-Mobile Home Internet is now $50 per month, $10 cheaper than before.
- Home Internet is available to more than 30 million households in 600 cities and towns.
- In what it calls the BFD (Big Fee Deal,) T-Mobile is drawing attention to the $9 billion spent on fees with other ISPs last year.
T-Mobile has been steadily making its way into the home internet business as it improves the capacity of its wireless network. T-Mobile has announced that its home internet service is $50 per month with AutoPay, down from $60 per month previously. T-Mobile is calling this new price the Big Fee Deal (BFD) in response to the $9 billion paid by Americas last year on top of the price of their internet plans.
To make good on its claims, T-Mobile includes setup, a gateway with Wi-Fi 6, and all fees in its monthly price unlike most other ISPs. T-Mobile's gateway also has two Ethernet ports so if you just bought one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can use it with the service. T-Mobile Home Internet also has unlimited data so there's no need to worry about data overages.
T-Mobile Home Internet uses 5G for its connectivity and can deliver high-speed internet to areas without a good alternative or ability to run a landline. Furthermore, this connection will more often than not outperform DSL or satellite internet connections. The provided gateway even has a backup battery to keep your connection going strong. This is a great feature because if you live in the country, your electricity can be the last to come back on after a storm.
As far as performance, T-Mobile states that the typical download speeds from Home Internet range from 35-115Mbps with upload speeds of 8-24Mbps. This is with 25-40ms of latency so as long as your signal is reasonably strong, gaming as streaming should be possible. One thing to keep in mind is that you will be sharing your nearest 5G tower with your neighbors and Home Internet's traffic isn't the highest priority. On-device or Home Office Internet will get slightly higher speeds on average but for the majority of usage, the difference will likely go unnoticed.
This service is now available to more than 30 million households across the country. That's more than 600 cities and towns. T-Mobile is adding new areas all the time as it adds the necessary capacity for broadband internet. If Home Internet isn't yet available in your area, you can join a waiting list to be notified as soon as it is.
