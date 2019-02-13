Following its announcement last August, Sprint and T-Mobile have been working around the clock to get their industry-changing merger approved from all the necessary committees and departments. While things have been smooth sailing so far from the right, the merger is now being faced with new criticism on the other side of the aisle.

Per a report from The New York Times, Democratic lawmakers are taking issue with the deal between the two wireless carriers with the fear that it could bring increased prices for consumers and job losses.