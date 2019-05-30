T-Mobile and Sprint may have to set up a new carrier to get merger approved

The FCC signed off on the T-Mobile/Sprint merger earlier this month, but the Justice Department isn't on board. And according to a new report in Bloomberg, the Justice Department is asking T-Mobile and Sprint to create a new national carrier in order to get the $26.5 billion merger approved.

The DOJ wants the two carriers to set up a full-fledged network with its own infrastructure, and not just another MVNO. Apparently, the DOJ is worried that consolidation in this space will hinder competition, and is keen on maintaining the current status quo of four national networks even after the merger goes through. From Bloomberg: