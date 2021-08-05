Microsoft's SwiftKey Beta app has added a new capability that allows you to sync your Android phone's clipboard with your Windows PC. The new feature has rolled out as part of the latest update to one of the best keyboard apps for Android.

Cloud clipboard syncing can help you save time for text entry, and it comes in handy especially if you're in the habit of switching between your PC and mobile device. With SwiftKey Beta version 7.8.5.3, duplicating your copied text across all your devices can feel like a breeze.

Source: SwiftKey

If you want to try it out, you must have the latest version of SwiftKey Beta and sign in to your Microsoft account (it won't work with your Microsoft work email account or Gmail). To enable the feature on the best Android phones, you can simply head over to the app's settings, tap "Rich input," and choose "Clipboard". Then, you can toggle the option to "sync clipboard history to the cloud". The same feature has long been available to Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 owners through the Your Phone app.

In addition, it's important to enable the feature on your Windows PC by opening the Settings and clicking the Clipboard section. From there, you must turn on the "Clipboard history" and "Sync across devices" options. To view your copied text, you can press the Windows key and V at the same time.

The feature retains your clipboard history only for an hour (except for pinned texts) and only the last copied clip will appear on the prediction bar in the SwiftKey app. If you're worried about your privacy, Microsoft noted that your clipboard data is encrypted and won't be linked to your Microsoft account. You can download the updated SwiftKey Beta from the Play Store and give it a try, although there's no word yet about its stable channel release.