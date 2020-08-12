The Surface Duo finally got a September 10 release date today, and preorders are starting to go live. We've already seen preorders arrive on the Microsoft Store, while AT&T is set to launch them tonight. Now, you can also add Best Buy to the list, too.

Best Buy has both Surface Duo models available to preorder. You can pick up the model with 128GB of storage for $1,400, while the 256GB model costs $1,500. Both are expected to ship on the September 10 launch date.

Surface Duo is Microsoft's approach to a mobile productivity device, giving users two screens to boost multitasking. It's also incredibly thin, giving it distinctly light look despite its width. Here's a quick look at everything Microsoft has packed inside: