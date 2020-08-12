Surface DuoSource: Microsoft

What you need to know

  • Surface Duo is now available for preorder at Best Buy.
  • Microsoft, Best Buy, and AT&T are all three offering Duo preorders.
  • You can preorder both Duo models at Best Buy for $1,400 for the 128GB model and $1,500 for 256GB.

The Surface Duo finally got a September 10 release date today, and preorders are starting to go live. We've already seen preorders arrive on the Microsoft Store, while AT&T is set to launch them tonight. Now, you can also add Best Buy to the list, too.

Best Buy has both Surface Duo models available to preorder. You can pick up the model with 128GB of storage for $1,400, while the 256GB model costs $1,500. Both are expected to ship on the September 10 launch date.

Surface Duo is Microsoft's approach to a mobile productivity device, giving users two screens to boost multitasking. It's also incredibly thin, giving it distinctly light look despite its width. Here's a quick look at everything Microsoft has packed inside:

Category Surface Duo
Operating System Android 10
Display Single: 5.6 inch (1800x1350), 401 ppi, 4:3 aspect ratio
Opened: 8.1 inch (2700x1800), 401 ppi, 3:2 aspect ratio
Type: AMOLED
Wide color gamut: 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3
Corning Gorilla Glass
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Network WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)
Bluetooth 5.0
LTE: 4x4 MIMO, Cat.18 DL / Cat 5 UL
SIM Nano SIM + eSIM (no eSIM on AT&T model)
Network Bands FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19 20,25,26,28,29,30,66
TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46
WCDMA: 1,2,5,8
GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
Memory 6GB RAM
Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0
Expandable Storage None
Camera 11MP, ƒ/2.0 1.0um, PDAF, 84.0° diagonal FOV
Optimized with AI for front and rear
Audio Mono speaker
Dual mic with noise suppression and echo cancellation
Qualcomm aptX Adaptive
Security Fingerprint
Ports 1x USB-C 3.1
Battery 3,577mAh
Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback
Up to 10 days of Standby Time
Up to 27 hours of Talk Time
Fast Charging using 18W in-box power supply
Pen Surface Pen (not included)
Dimensions Open: 145.2mm (H) x 186.9mm (W) x 4.8mm (T)
Closed: 145.2mm (H) x 93.3mm (W) x 9.9mm (T at hinge)
Weight 250 grams

If you're planning to pick up a Surface Duo from Best Buy, the big-box retailer also has Zagg screen protectors for the device available for $40.

Preorders today!

Microsoft Surface Duo

Two screens are better than one.

Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.

