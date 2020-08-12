Surface Duo UprightSource: Microsoft

  • Microsoft launched Surface Duo today with a release date of September 10.
  • Preorders at AT&T are set to begin at 9 p.m. PT / midnight ET tonight.
  • The Surface Duo is already available to preorder starting at $1,400 at the Microsoft Store.

After months of teasing, Microsoft finally announced a September 10 release date for the Surface Duo today. Preorders are already live at the Microsoft Store starting at $1,400, but it's also set to go on sale at AT&T and Best Buy. While we haven't seen word on when it'll arrive at Best Buy, AT&T has revealed that Surface Duo preorders will begin at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET tonight, August 12.

Surface Duo is Microsoft's bid to bring a dual-screen, productivity-focused Android device to market. The phone runs Android 10 and includes two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Here's a look at the full specs:

Category Surface Duo
Operating System Android 10
Display Single: 5.6 inch (1800x1350), 401 ppi, 4:3 aspect ratio
Opened: 8.1 inch (2700x1800), 401 ppi, 3:2 aspect ratio
Type: AMOLED
Wide color gamut: 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3
Corning Gorilla Glass
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Network WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)
Bluetooth 5.0
LTE: 4x4 MIMO, Cat.18 DL / Cat 5 UL
SIM Nano SIM + eSIM (no eSIM on AT&T model)
Network Bands FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19 20,25,26,28,29,30,66
TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46
WCDMA: 1,2,5,8
GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
Memory 6GB RAM
Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0
Expandable Storage None
Camera 11MP, ƒ/2.0 1.0um, PDAF, 84.0° diagonal FOV
Optimized with AI for front and rear
Audio Mono speaker
Dual mic with noise suppression and echo cancellation
Qualcomm aptX Adaptive
Security Fingerprint
Ports 1x USB-C 3.1
Battery 3,577mAh
Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback
Up to 10 days of Standby Time
Up to 27 hours of Talk Time
Fast Charging using 18W in-box power supply
Pen Surface Pen (not included)
Dimensions Open: 145.2mm (H) x 186.9mm (W) x 4.8mm (T)
Closed: 145.2mm (H) x 93.3mm (W) x 9.9mm (T at hinge)
Weight 250 grams

If you want to pull the trigger now, the Surface Duo is available in 128GB and 256GB options starting at $1,400 at the Microsoft Store. Orders from AT&T are set to go live tonight, and we'll presumably see them arrive at Best Buy soon as well.

For those outside of the U.S., there's no word on when Microsoft plans to ship the Duo elsewhere around the world just yet.

