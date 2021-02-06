Best answer: No, you can't watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV this year. Super Bowl LV is being broadcast on CBS which is not available via any of Sling's plans so you're out of luck there. However, you can try out fuboTV for 7 days without spending a dime and watch the action from Tampa for free.

If you recently cut the cord and ditched cable for Sling TV but you love sports, we have bad news when it comes to how to watch Super Bowl 2021. This year, the biggest sporting event on the calendar is on CBS which is a channel you don't get with Sling TV. Don't worry though, we'll show you other ways to watch it.

Super Bowl LV (2021) is on February 7th this year, and it's airing on CBS. Typically it rotates between CBS, Fox, and NBC. Sling TV offers the latter two, but none of its plans will get you CBS. Simply put, you're out of luck this year when it comes to trying to watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV. The company will not be airing Super Bowl 55.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 on CBS

For the second time in three seasons, CBS will host the Super Bowl. You have several ways to watch the game, even for free, thanks to the CBS Sports App, on CBSSports.com, or with CBS All Access.

CBS All Access is only $5.99 and that's a great way to quickly enjoy the game this year. Or, just use a browser and watch it from the web completely free. If you're hosting a watch party and need other options, we have you covered.

How to Stream the Super Bowl on CBS? (Without Sling TV)

You can watch CBS live, even without cable, by using any one of these streaming services: fuboTV, CBS All Access, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now.

While you have several different options to stream the CBS channel, not to mention watch it free from the CBS website, we recommend fuboTV first and foremost. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Even though this is the last game of the season, fuboTV has several other sports and enough content that anyone will love it.