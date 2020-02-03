Super Bowl 2020 is behind us, and the Kansas City Chiefs managed to come out on top this year. Aside from the action of the game itself, there was a lot of other enterainment to be had. One of the best parts about the Super Bowl for many is the commercials.

Some of the commercials end up being quite good, and others will leave you wondering why the brand even tried in the first place. The Super Bowl 2020 commercials were no exception. It's reported that the cost for a 30-second Super Bowl 2020 commercial was $5.6 million, which is a whole lot of money.

This year, we saw appearances from singers like Post Malone, directors like Martin Scorsese, and even Tik-Tok stars like Charli DaMelio. Companies like Google, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Little Ceasars, Jeep, and others were among those with Super Bowl commercials this year.

We've put together a list of some of the best (and worst) commercials from this year. Take a look through them and see which ones were your favorites, and which were duds.

Little Ceasars 'Best Thing Since Sliced Bread'

Little Ceasars is now going to start offering delivery, which is something big and new for the company. Not quite sure it's sliced bread style revolutionary, but this commercial starring Rain Wilson will sure make you laugh.