Super Bowl 2020 is behind us, and the Kansas City Chiefs managed to come out on top this year. Aside from the action of the game itself, there was a lot of other enterainment to be had. One of the best parts about the Super Bowl for many is the commercials.
Some of the commercials end up being quite good, and others will leave you wondering why the brand even tried in the first place. The Super Bowl 2020 commercials were no exception. It's reported that the cost for a 30-second Super Bowl 2020 commercial was $5.6 million, which is a whole lot of money.
This year, we saw appearances from singers like Post Malone, directors like Martin Scorsese, and even Tik-Tok stars like Charli DaMelio. Companies like Google, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Little Ceasars, Jeep, and others were among those with Super Bowl commercials this year.
We've put together a list of some of the best (and worst) commercials from this year. Take a look through them and see which ones were your favorites, and which were duds.
Little Ceasars 'Best Thing Since Sliced Bread'
Little Ceasars is now going to start offering delivery, which is something big and new for the company. Not quite sure it's sliced bread style revolutionary, but this commercial starring Rain Wilson will sure make you laugh.
Hyundai 'Smaht Pahk'
If you're from Boston, don't watch this one. It's kind of funny and a lot a bit weird, but it shows off some cool features of the new Hyundai cars in a unique way.
SodaStream 'Water on Mars'
After sending people to Mars to find water, it's succesfully returned to earth, only for someone to put it in a SodaStream and turn it into bubbling water in just seconds.
Audi 'Let It Go'
Promoting its new E-Tron SUV, Audi teamed up with Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones to feature in this ad. We aren't sure why Audi couldn't pick a newer song, but maybe we should just let that go...
Google 'Loretta'
This one will hit you right in the feels. There's a lot of debate about this commercial around the internet right now, but either way Google connected to many people on a personal level here.
Mountain Dew 'As Good as the Original'
In a commercial promoting the new sugar-free variant, Mountain Dew makes a play on some key moments from the movie The Shining in its Super Bowl commercial. It's both funny and cringey.
Amazon 'Before Alexa'
Remember the days before you spoke to all your gadgets? Well, Ellen DeGeneres does a great job of showcasing what life used to (never really) be like. It shows just how reliant we are on assistants for things we used to get up and do ourselves.
Bud Light 'Inside Post's Brain'
This was a personal favorite, but it was one of two commercials that Bud Light filmed with singer Post Malone to promote the company's new seltzer line.
T-Mobile 'Anothy Anderson Mama Tests 5G'
With how big 5G will be in the coming years, it's no surprise that T-Mobile made it the focus of the company's ad. In typical fashion, T-Mobile pokes fun about it's 5G working everywhere instead of just a small area.
Tide 'Wonder Woman now,laundry later'
Tide took a unique approach here to showcase that you can live with your stains a little longer and still get them out. The Wonder Woman collab here is well-done, and makes for a commercial you'll definitely want to watch.