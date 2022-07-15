YouTube TV hits five million subscribers, surpasses Hulu Live TV

What you need to know

YouTube TV has hit a significant milestone, reaching five million subscribers.

The service has apparently surpassed Disney's Hulu + Live TV.

The live TV service now features over 100 channels next to streaming platforms.

Five years following the launch of Google's live TV service, YouTube TV's subscriber base has finally hit the five million mark.

In a statement to Variety, YouTube's chief product officer Neal Mohan stated:

"Five years ago, we launched YouTube TV to rethink how we watch live TV, give users more choice, and unlock a new revenue stream for our partners."

"Today, we're thrilled that YouTube TV has become a thriving business of more than 5 million subscribers and trailers. This milestone is a testament to the amazing work the team has done to build a best-in-class experience."

The report further indicates that YouTube TV, with the new five million mark, has surpassed Disney's Hulu + Live TV service, which had 4.1 million users as of early April. YouTube TV is now said to be the fifth largest pay-TV service in the U.S, following Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, DirecTV, and Dish.

In an accompanying blog post, YouTube TV says that it has added many enhanced features to its service for the past five years, transforming the way users experience TV. For example, the No Spoiler mode is one such feature that hides scores for specific sports teams and leagues to avoid giving away the outcome of a game. Then there are the Kickoff notifications that send a notice whenever a new live game or TV show is about to start.

YouTube TV also recently expanded its Spanish-language content last month by introducing two new plans. The Spanish Plan costs $35 per month, giving access to nearly 28 channels. The Spanish Plus is an alternative add-on that costs an additional $15 per month.

YouTube TV is one of the top streaming service platforms that comes preinstalled on many of the best Android TVs available. As of June 2022, YouTube TV costs $65 per month for its most basic plan.