You have less than a week to claim five free months of HBO Max

If you've been thinking about expanding your lineup of streaming services, you really shouldn't miss this HBO Max deal. Until October 30th (this Sunday), if you prepay for an annual HBO Max subscription, you'll save over 40% (opens in new tab) — or the cost of five months of streaming.

Without the HBO Max deal, the first year of the ad-free plan usually costs $149.99, while the ad-supported version costs $99.99. The current deal slashes $45 and $40 off the annual subscriptions, respectively, dropping the price of the streaming service considerably. For a little perspective, Netflix's plans range from $9.99 to $19.99 per month. With this deal, you can get a year of HBO Max's top-tier ad-free plan for $104.99, which is essentially the same as paying $8.75 per month. That discount totally clobbers Netflix's prices and makes HBO Max one of the cheapest streaming services around.

This is one of the best streaming deals that we've seen all year, and it's particularly tempting since HBO Max is widely considered one of the best streaming services around. The one catch is that the deal is only available to new and lapsed subscribers — but we've come up with a workaround. As long as your billing date is before October 30th, you could technically cancel your subscription and re-sign up for the streaming service as a lapsed customer, thereby becoming eligible for the deal! Keep reading for a link to the HBO offer, and don't forget you only have until October 30th to enjoy the epic savings!

How to save 40% on a year of HBO Max!

(opens in new tab) Get five free months of HBO Max (opens in new tab) If you prepay for your first year of HBO Max before the end of this week (October 30th), you'll instantly save 40%. That's the equivalent of five free months of streaming! With this deal, you can get a year of the ad-supported plan for $69.99 (around $5.83/month) or go ad-free for just $104.99 ($8.75/month). HBO Max is the home of loads of popular programming, from House of the Dragon and Succession to Studio Ghibli and blockbuster films like The Batman.

